Florida State coaching candidates: Willie Taggart leads list to replace Jimbo Fisher

There's a new Best Job Available on the block, and it's Florida State. With Jimbo Fisher high-tailing it out of Tallahassee the job is now open, and it's going to be an attractive option to a lot of coaches around the country.

It's one of the premier programs in one of the nation's best conferences, and you can win national titles at Florida State. But who will be the coach Florida State tabs to try to win them?

Let's go over the likely candidates.

Willie Taggart, Oregon: Taggart is the clear front-runner for the position. Some reports already have him pegged as the first person Florida State will offer the job to, and there were reports earlier this week that Florida State had already begun vetting Taggart in case Fisher ended up leaving. Taggart is only 41, is a Florida native, and spent four seasons as coach at South Florida. He left Tampa following last season to take over at Oregon, and while coaches are sometimes hesitant to leave a school after only one season, it's not every year Florida State comes calling.

Charlie Strong, South Florida: Strong replaced Taggart at South Florida, and he has plenty of coaching experience both as a head coach and within the state of Florida. He spent years as an assistant in Gainesville after beginning his coaching career as a grad assistant there. He took Louisville to a Sugar Bowl in 2012 and then left for Texas in 2014. His time in Austin didn't work out, but his South Florida team is 9-2 this season.

Scott Frost, Central Florida: Most seem to believe that if Scott Frost were to leave UCF, he'd be doing so for his alma mater Nebraska, or possibly for the Oregon job should it come open. So odds are if this Florida State opening has an impact on Frost's career it would be because Taggart left Oregon. Still, if Florida State's top options pass on the job, Frost would be worth reaching out to.

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech: Fuente has gone 19-7 in two seasons at Virginia Tech, including 11-5 in the ACC. What he's best known for, however, is completely rebuilding the Memphis program. It was his work with the Tigers -- going 19-6 in his final two seasons -- that landed Fuente the job at Virginia Tech.

Kevin Sumlin: Consider it a coaching trade. Texas A&M fires Sumlin, hires Fisher, and then Florida State returns the favor by hiring Sumlin. You have to wonder how Florida State fans would react to such a move, however, because A&M is getting a coach who won a national title while FSU would be getting a coach who was fired because he didn't live up to (somewhat unrealistic) expectations. Still, Sumlin is a master recruiter and could revitalize a Florida State program.

Jeremy Pruitt, Alabama defensive coordinator: Pruitt is not only an immediate candidate at FSU, he's already considered one for multiple SEC jobs. The former Florida State defensive coordinator in 2013 has moved on to Georgia and Alabama since leaving the Seminoles, but his defenses were solid and his name has been tossed around in some circles.

James Franklin, Penn State: It's a long-shot, but would it be a bad idea to give Franklin a call just to gauge his interest? He's done a terrific job at Penn State, but maybe Franklin feels it would be easier to win a national title at FSU than PSU.

Gary Patterson, TCU: This is another long-shot because Patterson's lack of ties to the Florida area will likely be seen as a major negative. Still, what Patterson has been able to do at TCU is overlooked all too easily, and even though he's very loyal to the school, some believe he would consider leaving if the right opportunity presented itself. Could Florida State be that opportunity?