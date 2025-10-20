What's happening at Florida State is a perfect illustration of how fluid the idea of job security is in college football's new era.

The Seminoles were an early-season darling after a convincing Week 1 win over Alabama and raced off to a 3-0 start -- exactly what coach Mike Norvell needed coming off a 2-10 2024 campaign.

Then came an overtime loss to Virginia. Then Miami. Then Pittsburgh. At that point, the heat had turned up to about medium on Norvell -- no immediate firing, but perhaps in danger after this season if all hell broke loose, and if nothing else the lead face of all 2026 hot seat content.

But now things are at a scalding temperature. In the early hours of Sunday morning, on the East Coast at least, Florida State lost 20-13 to lowly Stanford, a game the Seminoles were favored to win by 17.5 points.

The fourth straight loss (the fourth time Norvell's had a four-game losing streak in Tallahassee) was, in the words of one industry source, when Norvell's seat went from warm to "legit fire hot."

It's a long flight from Palo Alto to Tallahassee. Many boosters, per sources, spent those trips back commiserating and planning. Conversations in Tallahassee about Norvell's status have continued throughout the day; Norvell even acknowledged during a Sunday staff meeting that conversations about his future were happening, sources tell CBS Sports. His buyout of around $55 million, per Noles247, no longer seems like a major roadblock to making a change many around the program view as necessary.

Some believe Norvell's message is getting lost on his team. After the loss to Stanford, a source told CBS Sports that players were cracking jokes in the locker room about having to "respond" yet again. "Respond" is a common phrase for Norvell to his team as losses mount. CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello, who spent Saturday in the ACC replay center, said on the College Football Insiders that he could see Florida State's sideline in the All-22 camera view and was struck by the lack of player engagement.

Florida State is 5-14 going back to the start of the 2024 season.

The Seminoles again went all-in with the portal this offseason, signing 23 transfers to turn the program around. But just like it saw in 2024, part of the risk of a transfer-heavy strategy is that one-year rentals aren't steeped in the program culture, which matters when things go sideways.

As for the on-field business, this is not a cheap roster. Between rev share and front-loaded name, image and likeness payments, sources say FSU's roster cost well into the $20 million range.

The combination of expensive additions and compounding losses puts Norvell in the crosshairs, especially when you consider there are no easy fix moves remaining after Norvell changed both of his coordinators last offseason.

If the Seminoles fire Norvell, it would cost the program far more than just that $55 million. They would spend millions buying out assistant coach contracts. There are also multiyear deals for Seminole players on the roster the next head coach might not want to keep. Add in a new coach, his staff and a full portal class of salaries and it could cost close to nine figures to fire Norvell.

That's a staggering sum for a program, less than a year ago, that openly rebelled against the ACC to generate more revenue.

Fifty-five million would be the second-largest buyout in college football history. But it's a number some around Tallahassee consider necessary with no sustained signs of improvement.

The Buyout Bubble: Why college football keeps paying millions to make coaches disappear Brandon Marcello

Could Norvell survive? Absolutely.

Firings in college football are inherently political, and Norvell could claw his way out of this. But even if he escapes Sunday with his job intact, Norvell isn't necessarily safe given that the Seminoles are on a bye week, an opportune time to make a change no matter the day.

Norvell looks like he'll make it through Sunday. Monday, Tuesday and the rest of the year after that? We'll see.

