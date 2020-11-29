Florida State has had its last two games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, including last weekend's game vs. Virginia. When the Seminoles return to action, they'll do so without one of their best players. Junior defensive back Asante Samuel, Jr. announced on Twitter that he will opt out of the remainder of the 2020 football season and prepare for the NFL Draft.

"The last three years at Florida State has had its ups and downs, but I will forever cherish the memories and relationships that I have created while I was here," he said. "When I committed to Florida State, I didn't realize how much I would grow as a football player, and better yet, as a person. I'm thankful for my family, teammates, coaches, the athletic trainers, academic staff and fans for always guiding and supporting me throughout the years."

Samuel has been one of the bright spots on an otherwise underwhelming Seminoles team in Year 1 under coach Mike Norvell. The 5-foot-10, 184-pounder from Sunrise, Florida, has three interceptions, six pass breakups and 31 tackles on the season. Two of those interceptions came in the season-opener vs. Georgia Tech. He had 29 pass breakups and four interceptions during his three seasons in Tallahassee.

Samuel is the No. 58 overall prospect and the ninth-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2021 CBS Sports NFL prospect rankings. The 2-6 Seminoles are scheduled to get back on the field on Saturday at Duke in their first game since a 38-22 loss to NC State on Nov. 14.