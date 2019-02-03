Florida State dismisses starting QB Deondre Francois after video of alleged abuse surfaces

Florida State's starting quarterback is no longer with the program. Deondre Francois was dismissed from the Seminoles football team on Sunday by coach Willie Taggart one day after a video was posted to Instagram by a woman -- believed to be Francois's girlfriend -- that appeared to show a man (not pictured) making threats and admitting to various forms of physical and mental abuse.



In the video, which consists of a camera pointed at a ceiling during a verbal altercation, a man who is allegedly Francois is yelling at a woman. "Throw it again so I can beat your ass," the man says. "... F--- you, I'm going to hit you in your face every f---ing time." The video was later deleted from Instagram by the woman, though it was captured by other social media users before it was removed.



This is not the first time Francois has been involved in a situation related to domestic violence. He was cleared of involvement in January in a case in which he and his then-girlfriend got into a shouting match. The woman alleged that he threw her to the ground after kicking the door in. Due to the absence of independent witnesses, the case was dismissed. It is unknown if this new alleged altercation is with the same woman.



"Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program," Taggart said in a statement released by the school. "As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program."



It was rumored that Francois was looking to leave Florida State after the 2018 season, possibly to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but he ultimately remained with the team.



Francois's career at Florida State had been up and down. He arrived as a highly-rated four-star QB out of IMG Academy in 2015. After redshirting for a year, he opened the 2016 season as Florida State's starter and finished the season with 3,350 yards passing and 20 touchdowns as Florida State went 10-3 with an Orange Bowl berth. The 2017 season opened with the Seminoles ranked No. 3 in the country, but in their season-opener against Alabama, Francois suffered a broken kneecap that cost him the rest of the season. In 2018, he had difficulty adapting to a fresh offense under new Taggart, finishing the season with 2,731 yards passing and 15 touchdowns along with 12 interceptions.