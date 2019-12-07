Florida State expected to hire Mike Norvell from Memphis, press conference set for Sunday

Memphis coach Mike Norvell has been a hot commodity during the coaching silly season, and he appears to be in line to nab one of the biggest jobs on the market. Norvell, 38, is expected to be named coach of Florida State on Sunday, according to the Tallahassee Democrat and ESPN.

The Seminoles announced Saturday night that an introductory press conference has been scheduled for noon ET on Sunday, though they have not confirmed the hire at this time. Norvell is currently leading No. 17 Memphis in the AAC Championship Game against No. 20 Cincinnati.

Norvell is 37-15 in four season at the helm of the Tigers and has won three straight AAC West division championships. Behind a high-octane offense that features freak athletes at running back, Norvell's Memphis team has cruised to an 11-1 mark and could earn the Group of Five spot in a New Year's Six bowl with a win over Cincinnati in the AAC title game.

Florida State fired coach Willie Taggart after a 9-12 (6-9 ACC) record in less than two seasons at the helm for the 'Noles. The final straw came on Nov. 2 when FSU lost to rival Miami (FL) 27-10 in Tallahassee, Florida. That dropped it to 4-5 on the season, and Taggart was dismissed the next day.

Norvell is a highly-sought after coach considering the vacancies that have regional ties to the former Central Arkansas wide receiver. His home-state Arkansas Razorbacks parted ways with Chad Morris in the middle of November, and Ole Miss -- roughly 90 minutes down the road from Memphis -- let go of Matt Luke three days after the end of their regular season. The Rebels hired Lane Kiffin on Saturday.