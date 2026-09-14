Florida State has fired Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford, moving on from its four-year leader during a tumultuous time for the football program.

"Florida State is committed to maintaining the highest standards for our student-athletes and staff," FSU President Richard McCullough said in a release. "We want all of them to be able to play for championships. This leadership change reflects that commitment."

After previously serving as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters, Alford assumed the position of FSU's athletic director in December 2021, two years after Mike Norvell was hired as the Seminoles' new football coach.

In his first full season as AD, the Seminoles went 10-3 overall and later won the ACC in 2023 with an unbeaten 13-0 season. However, after being left out of the four-team College Football Playoff, Alford blasted the CFP Selection Committee and helped lead a multi-week tirade against the sport in favor of the ACC.

A 2-10 disaster followed on the gridiron, bleeding into last season's 5-7 finish that featured Alford and the athletic department giving Norvell "full commitment" toward the future along with a "comprehensive assessment" of football at year's end.

"Changes like this are never easy, but sometimes necessary," Florida State Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said. "We have made significant investments and structural changes in our athletics program and Seminole Boosters over the past few years, but more are needed. This step begins the next phase of restructuring that the University must commit to in order to compete in this era of college sports. The President and the Board are in lockstep on the mission and what the results must be."

Alford's exit means Norvell's days are likely numbered as coach. One source told CBS Sports on Monday the decision had been trending for weeks and FSU's board did not want Alford making the football program's next coaching hire.

"This is clearly the first domino in that chain," the source said.

Alford was an integral part of Norvell's contract extension after the ACC championship season, which came with a hefty buyout. Norvell's contract calls for 85% of his remaining salary if fired and the veteran coach has a deal through the 2031 campaign.

During Florida State's loss to SMU on Labor Day, "Fire Norvell" chants echoed throughout the game inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Norvell is 39-35 overall at with the Seminoles and 22-27 against ACC competition.

The product on the field has not been the same since more than a dozen players opted out of playing in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2023 season against Georgia, a 60-point loss that left a stain on the program nationally.

Critical decision in Tallahassee

Alford's firing comes amid crippling athletic-related debt for the university, questions about revenue-share contracts, and uncertainty about FSU's future in the ACC.

Florida State officials have pointed to a revenue distribution gap as a member of the conference against the likes of the Big Ten and SEC, leading to a lawsuit against the ACC over its grant of rights agreement. That ended in a settlement that reduced the conference exit fee by $18 million annually through 2029-30.

According to 247Sports, the sizable Doak Campbell Stadium renovation that exceeded $265 million and was completed last December has not shown an ROI related to roster funding. Florida State's football payroll currently sits in the lower half of the ACC, a shell of what programs like Miami and SMU are spending for talent within the league.

Time's running out on Norvell

Just 3-14 in his last 17 games against ACC opponents, FSU's coach was asked about the incessant fourth-quarter booing following the Seminoles' setback to SMU earlier this month.

"You notice it," Norvell said. "At the end of the day, there's always going to be outside perspective. Whether you're at home or on the road, you've got to control what you can control."

Norvell took over play-calling duties this season following Gus Malzahn's offseason retirement, an extended burden on a coach who already has his hands full trying to keep the ship from sinking in Tallahassee.

Since Jordan Travis directed the Seminoles to 13 wins in 2023, quarterback play has been largely forgettable with transfer portal additions at the position being a mixed bag. Former Clemson standout DJ Uiagalelei lost his job after sputtering in 2024, before Boston College's Thomas Castellanos last fall offered only slightly better numbers.

Norvell has turned this season to Stanford's Ashton Daniels, whose win over New Mexico State in the opener was his sixth in 24 career starts.

Saturday's matchup at Alabama kicks off a five-week stretch for the Seminoles that includes four nationally-ranked opponents — highlighted by Miami on Oct. 17 — prior to a mid-season open date. That could be the target zone for a coaching decision from the university if the Seminoles are struggling to keep up in the ACC.