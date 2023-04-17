Landen Thomas, a five-star tight end in the Class of 2024, flipped his commitment from Georgia to Florida State on Monday, giving the Seminoles a top-five class for the cycle. Thomas, the No. 24 overall player and top-ranked tight end in the class, had been committed to the Bulldogs since July 7, 2022. The monster 6-foot-4, 235-pound prospect form Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia, made unofficial visits to Florida State in each of the last two weekends and participated in the Seminoles' Junior Day in January.

Thomas has proven over his first three years in high school that he is a downfield weapon and a perfect encapsulation of the new-school tight end. He's totaled 83 catches for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons, including 44 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdown catches in 2022. That performance helped Colquitt County advance to the Georgia 7A state semifinals and earned Thomas Second Team Junior All-America honors from MaxPreps.

"As time went on, a couple weeks went by and I started feeling Florida State more and more," Thomas told 247Sports. "I got on campus a couple more times. After the first time I came back in January, I knew this was the spot for me that I would want to be at. So I started coming back on campus and I really feel that way now. I just needed to make sure I'm making the right decision."

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports provided this scouting report on the newest member of Florida State's 2024 class:

Rather crafty as a route runner as he can shake defenders by mixing gears and sinking his hips. Has plenty of experience working out of the slot, but has also put his hand in the dirt and played more and more of a traditional in-line role over the years. Still figuring out how to juggle blocking and pass catching duties, but isn't afraid to get his nose dirty and try to move a defensive end out of the way.

Thomas is the 11th player and first five-star prospect to commit to coach Mike Norvell's program for the 2024 cycle.