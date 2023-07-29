Four-star defensive back Charles Lester announced his commitment to Florida State on Friday, choosing the Seminoles over Colorado. With Lester in the fold, Florida State's 2024 recruiting class moved to No. 8 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings, leapfrogging ACC rival Clemson in the process.

Lester announced a final four of Florida State, Colorado, Alabama and Georgia on July 21, though his decision ultimately came down to the Buffaloes and the Seminoles. Florida State has often gone head-to-head with Colorado coach -- and former Seminoles superstar -- Deion Sanders in recruiting battles, and Lester represents a huge win for the Noles' side.

The 6-foot-1, 171-pound Venice, Florida, product ranks as the No. 38 prospect nationally and No. 4 cornerback. Most importantly, Lester is the first top-five player in the state of Florida to commit to the Seminoles since 2020.

Lester played at Riverview (Florida) High School in 2022, starring as a cornerback, wide receiver and wildcat quarterback. He finished with five interceptions and had four touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins provided an extensive evaluation on Lester's skills, and his outlook at the collegiate level: