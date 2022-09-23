Florida State added a commitment from one of the most talented skill players in the country as four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams, a senior at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to the Seminoles live on CBS Sports HQ. Williams, a borderline five-star prospect in the Class of 2023, chose Florida State over Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Pitt and Georgia.

Williams is a game-changing addition for Mike Norvell, and his commitment pushes Florida State to a top-15 class. He is the top recruit in the Seminoles class by far and joins three-star wideouts Darren Lawrence and Vandrevius Jacobs.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Williams is unquestionably one of the top receiver recruits playing high school football. The senior ranks No. 26 in the Top247 rankings and as the No. 5 receiver. The 247Sports Composite rankings also list Williams as a five-star prospect. If Williams holds his ranking, he will soon earn one of the 32 five-star ratings handed out by the 247Sports evaluators.

247Sports Southeast Recruiting Analyst Andrew Ivins describes Williams as a "freaky athlete" in his evaluation in August with Day 2 draft ability.

"Owns a thick, muscular build and looks almost like a tight end or even a linebacker in street clothes," Ivins wrote. "Explosive – and more importantly -- coordinated in almost everything he does… he's uber competitive after the catch and can take a quick screen or swing pass and turn it into a monster gain."

Williams caught 40 passes for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns for Stranahan in 2021 while playing both receiver and edge rusher.