Florida State can't stop winning during the first week of the 2025 college football season. Shortly after the Seminoles pulled off a massive upset against No. 8 Alabama Saturday evening, they received a commitment from three-star wide receiver prospect Jonah Winston -- the younger brother of legendary FSU quarterback Jameis Winston.

The younger Winston, who ranks as the No. 47 wide receiver in the class of 2026, confirmed his commitment to the Seminoles on social media.

According to Noles247, Winston was in attendance for Florida State's win against Alabama. He also holds reported offers from the Crimson Tide, Auburn and Texas A&M, among 20 other schools.

Winston plays all over the field for Hoover (Alabama) High School. He has taken snaps at quarterback and wide receiver over the last couple of seasons, and he's added defensive back to his repertoire as Hoover embarks on its 2025 season.

Florida State will be in great shape if Jonah has anything close to the career that Jameis did with the Seminoles, even if he plays a different position. Winston won the 2013 Heisman Trophy while leading Florida State to a national title as a redshirt freshman and was a two-time All-ACC selection from 2013-14 after throwing for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter.