Florida State confirmed Monday that it will continue to support embattled coach Mike Norvell during the 2025 season amid the program's continued ACC struggles. Athletic director Michael Alford did note that the university will reassess the situation at the end of the year.

"Florida State football benefits from unmatched passionate support from the entire FSU family, and the commitment to our football program is unwavering," Alford said in a statement. "We rightfully have high expectations in everything we do to represent Florida State in the manner that built our reputation as one of college football's best programs, cultivating an extraordinary group of supporters nationally and globally.

"We embrace those expectations while also sharing the deep disappointment when results on the field are short of that standard. As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks."

Norvell's Seminoles dropped to 3-4 in Week 8 with a 20-13 road loss against Stanford, extending their in-season losing streak to four games. Florida State has also lost its last nine ACC contests in a row, dating back to last season, and is 0-4 in conference play this year.

FSU boasts a 1-11 ACC record since the start of the 2024 season. The Seminoles are 5-15 in the 20 games since they were left out of the 2023 College Football Playoff with a 13-0 record and an ACC championship.

Only six of the losses in that span have come by one possession, but that includes all four this season. Florida State started its 2025 campaign with a stunning 31-17 win against Alabama and climbed all the way to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 as it improved to 3-0.

But a 46-38 double overtime loss at Virginia in Week 5 marked the beginning of a tailspin for the Seminoles, who have not won a game in more than a month. Norvell is 36-31 in his six years at Florida State. He logged 23 of those wins from 2022-23.

The Seminoles have finished with a losing record in every other season under Norvell. Notably, if Florida State were to fire him, it would owe him well north of $50 million in buyout money.

That would surpass the bill owed to ex-Penn State coach James Franklin as the second-largest buyout in college football history.