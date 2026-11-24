Florida State hired Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann to be its next coach, the school announced Monday night. The Seminoles' search comes to an end just three weeks after firing previous coach Mike Norvell.

This will be Schumman's first opportunity as a head coach, as he's spent his entire career as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball. Schumann began his career as a student assistant under Nick Saban at Alabama, and he worked his way up to director of football operations in 2014.

When Kirby Smart left to take the Georgia vacancy in 2016, he brought Schumann along to be his inside linebackers coach. Schumann served in that role for three seasons until his promotion to co-defensive coordinator. In 2024, Schumann was promoted to the sole defensive coordinator role.

Throughout his career at Georgia, Schumann has helped field some of the best defenses in college football. In 2021 and 2022 -- when the Bulldogs won consecutive national titles -- Schumann helped Smart engineer a pair of top-five scoring defenses.

With Schumann as the lone defensive coordinator, Georgia hasn't surrendered more than 20.6 points per game in a single season. In fact, the Bulldogs have only improved ever since then.

Year Points allowed/game Yards allowed/game 2024 20.6 329.9 2025 17.6 298.0 2026 13.9 267.0

The Bulldogs have also developed a laundry list of NFL players under Smart and Schumann. Since the latter became co-defensive coordinator, Georgia has sent 35 defensive players to the NFL Draft.

The obvious question about this hire is whether Schumann steps out of Smart's shadow and successfully runs his own program. There were the same questions about Smart when he left Saban's staff at Alabama, and that has worked out nicely for the Bulldogs. Florida State is hoping for a similar outcome.

The Seminoles are hoping Schumann can reinvigorate a program that's been a step behind in the NIL and transfer portal era. Florida State is 12-23 over the last three seasons, and it's been a rudderless operation in Tallahassee.

Now, Florida State will get a fresh start on a couple of levels. The man who hired Schumann, new FSU AD Jeff Purinton, was just hired on Nov. 9. Purinton has been tasked with leading the Seminoles' athletic department into the future -- as opposed to being mired in the old ways of doing business -- and he's tabbed Schumann as the man for the job on the football field.

"We are incredibly excited to announce Glenn Schumann as the next leader of our Florida State football program," Purinton said in a release. "I have known him since 2008 and have seen first-hand his growth as a coach. Glenn's abilities in all facets of the game, from organization to leadership to development and recruiting, are elite. He is a great person who will represent the Florida State program with class and integrity."

Schumann gets his shot

Over the last 18 years, Schumann has worked his way up the coaching ladder. During that time, he's worked under Saban and Smart, two of the best examples for an up-and-coming coach to follow.

Of course, that doesn't guarantee success. The Saban and Smart coaching trees have produced their fair share of success stories. More recently, Georgia hit a home run when they plucked Smart from Alabama, and Dan Lanning has done very well for himself since leaving Georgia for Oregon.

On the flip side, there have been some major disappointments, like Jim McElwain and Jeremy Pruitt. Neither of those coaches was able to stand on his own two feet away from legendary mentors.

Now Schumann must prove that he's capable of leading an entire program -- and not just any program. Florida State is a major brand with a huge fan base. If Schumann gets off to an underwhelming start, the pressure will mount quickly. That's why it will be imperative for Schumann to show signs of progress in his debut season.

Getting off to a good start will only be tougher with Schumann expected to remain with the Bulldogs for the remainder of the season. If Georgia makes a deep run in the College Football Playoff, as seems likely, Schumann will split his time between coaching in Athens and working the transfer portal in Tallahassee.