Florida State kicker Conor McAneney was arrested Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on allegations of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and trespassing an occupied structure, according to Broward County jail records.

Court documents list the first two counts as third-degree felonies. Jail records showed McAneney was being held as of Thursday morning. All counts listed as pending and bond set at $0.00.

Florida State did not immediately comment when reached by Noles247.

The arrest comes as Florida State is in the middle of its spring practice schedule. The team is not currently practicing and is scheduled to resume workouts next Tuesday, with additional practices set later next week and through the end of March.

McAneney joined Florida State as a transfer in January after spending the 2025 season at Division II Quincy University in Illinois. He appeared in 11 games as a placekicker and kickoff specialist, converting 7 of 10 field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards. He also handled kickoffs, averaging 60.2 yards on 49 attempts with 16 touchbacks.

Originally from Northern Ireland, McAneney comes from a non-traditional football background and previously played Gaelic football before transitioning to American football.