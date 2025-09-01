Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is in critical but stable condition after being injured in a Havana, Florida, shooting Sunday night, the university confirmed in a statement. Pritchard was found wounded inside a vehicle outside an apartment complex, according to Gadsden County police, after a shooting took place around 10 p.m. Pritchard was removed from his vehicle prior to EMS arriving on the scene and then transported to a local hospital.

"The Pritchard Family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available," FSU said in a statement.

Pritchard recently suited up in Florida State's stunning season-opening upset over Alabama in Week 1 but did not play any snaps for the Seminoles.

Pritchard was a three-star prospect in Florida State's 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. The freshman linebacker originally committed to the Seminoles in October 2023 during his senior season at Seminole High School, where he compiled 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.