Florida State's Mike Norvell sees shades of 2023 team going into make-or-break year

Firmly on the hot seat, Mike Norvell was quick to acknowledge Wednesday during his time at the ACC Football Kickoff podium that, "in reality, words don't matter." When you're 7-17 over the past two seasons at a program like Florida State, the only way the narrative -- and a once-promising coaching tenure -- are going to change course is through results.

But buried within his run through the "talking season" car wash at a swanky Charlotte hotel was a suggestion, repeated more than once by Norvell, that should offer a glimmer of hope to Seminoles fans yearning for a return to relevance in 2026.

"I love the mentality of this group," Norvell said, likening its collective mindset to the program's 2023 team that won its first 13 games and an ACC championship.

"It's the way that team came together, the mentality they brought, how they responded throughout that journey that really set them apart," Norvell said. "I've seen that within this team."

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The Seminoles are not expected to contend for the ACC crown like that 2023 group, which was fresh off a 10-win 2022 campaign. The 2023 team returned a proven star at quarterback in Jordan Travis and was long on high-end defensive talent, including Jared Verse and Patrick Payton.

This one has questions to answer as FSU turns to a third-straight one-year transfer replacement at quarterback in Ashton Daniels. There are no preseason All-Americans on the defensive side of the ball.

But even if matching the accomplishments of the 2023 Seminoles seems far-fetched, a restoration of the swagger that made those accomplishments possible is an absolute must for the Seminoles if Norvell is going to restore faith in the program's trajectory during his seventh season.

Norvell is bullish on that possibility.

"This is a group that, from the players that returned and the guys that came in, we were looking for the right type of guys," he said. "Guys that were going to represent our program and perform and execute at a level that is going to make our fan base proud in all things that we're doing. This is a team that I do believe will rise to the occasion."

It's not the first time Norvell has been required to dig out of a rut. His first two teams posted a combined 8-13 mark before the 2022 squad finished 4-2 in one-possession games on its way to a 10-3 mark.

The 2025 team limped to a 5-7 season that included an 0-4 mark in one-possession games. All four of those losses came in succession after a 3-0 start highlighted by a season-opening upset of Alabama.

"A year ago, we showed some great capabilities," Norvell said.

The 2025 team's 472 yards per game marked the second-highest offensive output of Norvell's tenure, besting the 2023 team's average by 70 yards per contest. Though the defense did not feature the same menacing pass rush as its 2023 counterpart, it allowed fewer yards per game.

When the Seminoles won in 2025, they did so in a big way. The Alabama win was a dominant showing that portended promise. The 'Noles followed it up by totaling 143 points over their next two games against overmatched opposition, rising as high as No. 7 in the AP poll before the bottom fell out.

Even after the four-game losing streak, there was a 42-7 beatdown of a 9-win Wake Forest team and a 20-point win over Virginia Tech.

But when tight games were hanging in the balance, the Seminoles struggled, plagued by a minus-5 turnover margin, poor red-zone performance on both sides of the football, and a propensity to allow opponents to convert on fourth down.

"You see, throughout the journey, the margin between victory and defeat is a very thin line," Norvell said. "But it's about the mentality, it's about the response. It's about the work that you're willing to put in."

Talent and pop weren't missing. Something on the margins was, however, and Norvell is optimistic that his 2026 team will rediscover it in a way that emanates 2023 vibes.

"This football team, yes, they are talented," Norvell said. "What I love is their work, their camaraderie, the sacrifices they are willing to make and the way they challenge themselves on a daily basis."