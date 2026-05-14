Florida State coach Mike Norvell has spent much of the offseason insisting the Seminoles are closer than the recent results suggest, pointing to growth he believes has not yet fully shown up in the win column.

"I expect this year to be the best year of my life," Norvell said this week at the ACC Spring Meetings in Florida. "You learn lessons. There are times you get knocked down -- I've been there. Then you get back up and get better through it."

It is a confident outlook entering a 2026 season, Norvell believes, that can reset the program's direction.

Florida State has won just seven games over the past two seasons, a stretch that has moved the program out of ACC contention and raised questions about whether Norvell remains the right long-term fit.

His buyout would have been in the neighborhood of $58 million if the university had made a change following last season, a figure that factored into Florida State's decision to retain him. That number is set to remain above $50 million following the 2026 season.

Florida State leadership has continued to back the program publicly and financially, citing increased investment in facilities, staffing and roster construction as reasons for patience as the Seminoles attempt to stabilize after the 2023 season, when they were left out of the College Football Playoff as undefeated ACC champions.

With that backing, Norvell is set to retake full control of play-calling duties this season after stepping away from the role last year when Gus Malzahn was brought in to stabilize a unit that struggled in 2024. The move produced statistical improvement -- Florida State more than doubled its scoring output from 15.4 points per game in 2024 to 33.0 in 2025 -- but inconsistency, particularly in the red zone, kept the offense from sustaining momentum.

Malzahn retired this offseason, and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. was promoted to offensive coordinator. Still, Norvell is expected to call plays again, returning to a role that has defined much of his coaching career.

He dismissed the idea that the decision is about putting fate into his own hands.

"I've been really good at calling plays throughout my coaching career," Norvell said. "I don't say that in any way other than it's just true. I feel very confident in our ability and who we get to coach."

Norvell called plays during Florida State's 2022 and 2023 resurgence, when the Seminoles climbed back into national relevance with one of the ACC's most productive offenses. Across his stops at Memphis and earlier in his career, Norvell has long been identified as an up-tempo, offense-driven coach who has elevated production but struggled to sustain efficiency depending on personnel and execution.

Norvell remains confident in taking the offense back over in 2026, but results will again be closely measured.

New roster, same expectations

Florida State again leaned heavily on the transfer portal this offseason, adding 23 transfers in an effort to stabilize key positions on both sides of the ball. The group includes Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels and Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner, part of a broader attempt to bring immediate production to an offense still searching for consistency.

Only two offensive starters return and just 23% of total offensive snaps from 2025 are back in the program.

One of those returners is wide receiver Duce Robinson, who ranks seventh nationally among active pass-catchers in career FBS receiving yards (1,828). He projects as the top target in the passing game again. Beyond him, the offensive line has been rebuilt after struggling to consistently protect quarterbacks and sustain drives over the past two seasons.

The overall challenge is less about talent acquisition and more about cohesion, particularly with Norvell back in charge of play-calling duties.

ACC reality check

Florida State enters 2026 outside the group of ACC title favorites. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Miami leads the conference at -140, with Louisville and SMU next at +750, while Clemson sits at +1600. The Seminoles are listed at +4000 to win the ACC championship and are tied for the eighth-highest win total in the conference at 6.5, while also carrying +1800 odds to reach the College Football Playoff.

The schedule does little to ease that positioning. After an early September stretch that includes a visit from ACC title contender SMU, the Seminoles travel to Alabama before a run through the heart of their ACC slate that includes back-to-back road games at Louisville and Miami and a home matchup with Clemson. All three opponents are among the league's top projected contenders, leaving Florida State with one of the ACC's more demanding schedules as it tries to climb back into contention.