Teams looking to become bowl eligible meet when the Florida State Seminoles take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in an ACC matchup on Friday night. FSU is coming off a 34-14 win over Virginia Tech last Saturday, while N.C. State dropped a 41-7 decision at Miami (Fla.). The Seminoles (5-5, 2-5 ACC), who have lost five of seven, are 0-3 on the road this season. The Wolfpack (5-5, 2-4 ACC), who have dropped three of four, are 4-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., is at 8 p.m. ET. FSU leads the all-time series 27-16, but N.C. State has won five of the last six meetings, including each of the last three. The Seminoles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. NC State State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 59.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any NC State vs. Florida State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is profitable on its top-rated money-line and over/under picks since the beginning of the 2024 season. Anybody following those college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida State vs. NC State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for FSU vs. North Carolina State:

Florida State vs. NC State spread Florida State -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Florida State vs. NC State over/under 59.5 points Florida State vs. NC State money line Florida State -227, N.C. State +185 Florida State vs. NC State picks See picks at SportsLine Florida State vs. NC State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Florida State vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (59.5). The Seminoles have gone under the total in each of the last four games, while the Wolfpack have gone under in two of their last four games. The teams combined for 61 or fewer points in each of their last four meetings.

The model has Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos throwing for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns, while NC State quarterback C.J. Bailey will be held to under 220 yards and two touchdowns. The model projects that these teams combine for 55 points as the Under hits more than 60% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida State vs. NC State, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Florida State vs. NC State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is profitable on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.