Florida State needs missed extra point in overtime vs. ULM to survive another upset bid

A week removed from blowing an 18-point lead to Boise State at home, Florida State nearly blew an even bigger one Saturday before edging Louisiana-Monroe in a 45-44 overtime victory.

The Seminoles jumped out to a 21-0 lead and took a 24-7 advantage into the half before surrendering 31 second-half points. They briefly re-took the lead 38-35 in the fourth quarter before a late ULM field goal forced overtime. In the extra period, FSU scored first and ULM quickly responded. It appeared as if a second overtime was imminent before the Warhawks' extra point sailed wide right.

Heartbreak for UL Monroe.



This missed extra point in overtime gives Florida State the win as the Warhawks come up just short in their upset bid. pic.twitter.com/EagedotvkH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 8, 2019

By the way Florida State approached the game, another blown lead didn't appear to be on the minds of the team that suffered one of its biggest meltdowns in program history a week ago. Receiver Tre' McKitty, either by direction or design or by total confusion, lined up backwards on what appeared to be a trick play when FSU was up two touchdowns. McKitty reset himself on the line and in the right alignment before a Cam Akers run earned the Noles 10 yards.

Here's the Backward Nole play. Idk pic.twitter.com/5M9PN9DtJC — Sharks with rabies (@thejasonkirk) September 7, 2019

Blackman overall, despite his two interceptions, played solidly enough, tossing for 282 yards while completing 30 of his 40 attempts. His backfield partner Akers led the way all night by toting it 36 times for 193 yards rushing and two scores, capped by an overtime meeting in the end zone that gave the Seminoles the final edge.

While FSU didn't blow a 21-point lead after it looked like a realistic possibility, it's hard to say that the start of the season for the Seminoles has been anything other than unflattering. They have little time to turn things around with the first big road test of the season looming next week against Virginia.