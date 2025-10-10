The 25th-ranked Florida State Seminoles look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. Pitt is coming off a 48-7 win over Boston College, while FSU dropped a 28-22 decision to Miami last week. The Panthers (3-2, 1-1 ACC), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 0-1 on the road this year. The Seminoles (3-2, 0-2 ACC), who are 16th in the league, are 3-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., is at noon ET. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 6-5. The Seminoles are 10-point favorites in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Florida State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for FSU vs. Pitt:

Pittsburgh vs. Florida State spread Florida State -10 Pittsburgh vs. Florida State over/under 57.5 points Pittsburgh vs. Florida State money line Florida State -373, Pitt +294

Why Florida State can cover

Senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos has powered the Seminoles through the air and on the ground. In five games, he has completed 70 of 115 passes (60.9%) for 1,120 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions. He has also rushed 57 times for 274 yards (4.8 average) and four touchdowns. In the loss to Miami, he completed 25 of 45 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson has been the Seminoles' top target in the passing game. In five games, he has 23 receptions for 433 yards (18.8 average) and three touchdowns. In a 46-38 double-overtime loss to Virginia on Sept. 26, he caught nine passes for 147 yards (16.3 average) and one touchdown. He caught five passes for 173 yards (34.6 average) and two touchdowns in a 77-3 win over East Texas A&M on Sept. 6.

Why Pittsburgh can cover

Freshman Mason Heintschel has taken over at quarterback for the Panthers. In last week's win over Boston College, he completed 30 of 41 passes (73.2%) for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He also carried 10 times for 28 yards, including a long of 13. For the season, he has completed 33 of 45 passes (73.3%) for 359 yards and four scores.

Senior wide receiver Raphael Williams Jr. is among Pitt's top targets in the passing game. In five games, he has 18 receptions for 320 yards (17.8 average) and four touchdowns. In a 31-24 overtime loss to West Virginia on Sept. 13, he caught six passes for 119 yards (19.8 average) and one touchdown. In a 45-17 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 6, he caught five passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. Florida State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 52 combined points.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Florida State, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?