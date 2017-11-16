Florida State president John Thrasher: Jimbo Fisher is here forever

Jimbo Fisher's 2017 season hasn't gone according to plan, but that hasn't stopped his name from being bandied about during the coaching silly season.

USA Today reported earlier this week that Texas A&M is prepared to go after Fisher -- who's now in his eighth season as the head coach of the Seminoles -- if they part ways with current coach Kevin Sumlin. FootballScoop.com reported that Fisher is at least willing to hear out Tennessee officials, should they come calling.

If it's up to Florida State president John Thrasher, Fisher will be sticking around in Tallahassee.

Speaking in a Periscope video with Tia Mitchell of the Florida Times-Union, Thrasher confirmed his commitment to Fisher despite the 3-6 record overall in 2017 and a 3-5 record in the ACC.

"Jimbo's here forever," Thrasher said (20:20 mark). "You know, as long as he wants to be, he's good. He's as good as gold. He's going to be here."

When pressed further about what happens if Florida State's 2018 season follows the same path as this year, though, Thrasher didn't exactly speak in as much of an absolute fashion.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," he said. "I'm confident we're going to be good next season."

The Seminoles -- who were ranked No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25 -- lost starting quarterback Deondre Francois for the year late in the season-opening loss to Alabama, have allowed the second-most tackles for loss per game in the nation (8.44), haven't produced a top tier offensive line in several years, are eighth in the ACC in scoring defense (25 points per game) and have been one of the biggest disappointments in the country.

Will Fisher look for a soft landing spot? That remains to be seen. But for now, it appears that Thrasher is committed to Fisher -- at least in the short term.