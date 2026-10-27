Florida State president Richard McCullough penned a letter to fans addressing the current state of the athletic department and its search for a new leader on Tuesday.

McCullough said he understands the frustration level and "seriousness" of the moment, assuring supporters that "meaningful action" is taking place behind the scenes.

"The standard is not negotiable," McCullough wrote. "This is a consequential moment for Florida State. We have extraordinary tradition, a passionate national following, exceptional institutional support and the opportunity to build something worthy of the Seminole name.

"We are not asking you to lower expectations. We are telling you that we share and embrace them. We are not asking you to ignore the results. We are committed to changing them."

McCullough made no mention of Mike Norvell's future during this tumultuous time for the football program or widely reported current financial constraints facing the Seminoles' total debt after facility upgrades and aggressive revenue-share contracts.

At 3-4 overall and just 1-3 in ACC play, the Seminoles face what could be a turning point on Saturday against Clemson, another program falling short of expectations.

If Florida State is going to fire Norvell, it'll have to pay him a fortune in order to do so. Norvell's buyout currently stands at $46.7 million, which is a lot of money for any program, but especially for one struggling to keep pace in the NIL era and yearning to leave the ACC.

According to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and John Talty, the Seminoles are paying just north of $20 million for their 2026 roster, which puts them in the middle of the pack in the ACC and well behind serious championship contenders around the country.

FSU athletic department undergoing transition

In the backdrop of what's happening on the field, within FSU's athletic department, change is in the air. After firing athletic director Michael Alford, FSU is embarking on more than just an athletic director search; it is taking an existential look at how its athletic department should function in the current landscape of college sports.

Current board of trustees chairman Peter Collins has become more involved in athletics, and he and school president Rick McCullough announced Alford's firing, as did they last year when they kept Norvell to avoid paying a massive buyout (currently $46.7 million). The fact that trustees are getting more and more involved in athletics is its own treatise on where college sports is overall. Trustee involvement can also get dicey. Fans saw at North Carolina in the search process that hired Bill Belichick that sources indicate there were essentially two searches running in parallel, and the one that ended up with the eight-time Super Bowl champion won out. That is not the search that was being run the conventional way via the athletic department.

Many in college sports view the end of the decade as the next significant potential realignment moment. FSU has been preparing in different ways over the last couple of years, being at the forefront of private capital and private equity discussions in college athletics. The school is reimagining what the athletic director job really entails. Classically, it was about getting new facilities built, raising money the old-fashioned way, shaking hands.

So what does FSU athletics want to be? In a 2023 board of trustees meeting, former Seminoles QB and trustee at the time Drew Weatherford boldly stated: "It's not a matter of if we leave [the ACC], but how and when we leave." Another trustee called for that exit to come within a year. Weatherford is the founding partner of a private capital firm. In order to pursue its possible ambitions outside the ACC, the university continues to pursue membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU) pumping nearly $500 million into research efforts to boost the university's status particularly with an eye to if the Big Ten ever comes calling.

Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State, Texas Tech and West Virginia have all been at the forefront of working to commercialize their athletic departments in different ways. In the simplest terms, the business structures resemble rolling up the commercial and revenue-generating parts of their athletic department into one entity and separating it from some of the older school tasks of athletic administration. The next AD may look more like a Fortune 500 CEO than a former athletic department fundraiser who's a college sports lifer.

Jimbo Fisher spectre looms behind the scenes

If Norvell ends up out of the job, a familiar face is on the periphery. Sources tell CBS Sports that former players of significance are lobbying FSU officials on Fisher's behalf. The push, at least from Fisher's side, is very real. Fisher's value proposition is how cheap he'd come relative to other options, perhaps helping an athletic department trying to sort itself out. The market rate for a coach of Fisher's experience and past success would be at least $10 million, and that is a low-end estimate. The conventional wisdom goes: Why wouldn't Fisher take a lower salary and put the money you'd otherwise spend on him into his assistant pool or his roster? What really matters is whether interest will be reciprocated from school administration -- which is a far-fetched possibility currently.

But there is recent precedent throughout the sport. In recent years, West Virginia, UCF and Rutgers have brought back former coaches who had success.

Norvell has been asked to do more with less. Yes, the Noles have had some eval misses, but the bottom line is Norvell is being asked to compete with Miami in its own league (in the upper $40 million roster range) despite having only what sources describe as $23 million-$30 million in roster spend on this year's team. FSU fans expect Miami results with approximately NC State's spend.

Part of why Florida State fell behind boils down to administrative chaos and an unsuitable revenue-generation structure to keep up with the Joneses. Some of that is due to an initial sense from FSU's administration that other schools would abide by the initial revenue-sharing cap of $20.5 million and that enforcement and penalties by the college sports commission would be firm. Those who felt that way in Tallahassee were not alone in college sports, but it has held the Noles back from on-field success.