Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jared Verse exited during the second quarter of Friday's game against Louisville with lower-body injuries, forcing them to miss the rest of the game. Travis suffered a leg injury during a sack, while Verse suffered a knee injury during a tackle in the second quarter, according to 247Sports.

Travis was seen on crutches at the start of the second half with his left leg in a boot, while Verse was out of uniform.

The injury to Travis occurred with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter when Louisville's YaYa Diaby dragged the Seminoles signal-caller down from behind while he attempted a pass. Travis quickly grabbed his left leg after the play and remained on the field for several minutes before being helped off. He was replaced by backup Tate Rodemaker, who threw an interception in the final minute of the second quarter.

The injury came on the heels of a hot start for Travis, who completed his first 11 passes and was 13 of 17 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception when he exited.

Verse, an Albany transfer, accumulated three sacks in the season's first two games and appeared poised to be a breakout player in the ACC this season.

Travis, a redshirt senior, was off to a solid start to his year with 467 yards passing entering the Louisville game. He looked particularly strong in Florida State's Week 1 win over LSU, during which he completed 20 of 33 passes for 260 yards with a pair of touchdowns. That victory helped lift the Seminoles to their first 2-0 start since 2016.

Rodemaker is a redshirt sophomore who entered Friday night with six career appearances, having completed 20 of 37 passes for 152 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions. True freshman AJ Duffy is FSU's only other scholarship quarterback after Travis and Rodemaker.