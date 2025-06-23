Florida State looks to bounce back in a big way this fall after a disastrous 2-10 campaign in 2024. There's plenty of blame to go around for the Seminoles' shortcomings last season, but quarterback play was near the top of the list. DJ Uiagalelei struggled mightily in his return to the ACC, and the 'Noles never found an answer further down the depth chart that could get the offense back on track.

That led coach Mike Norvell back into the transfer portal to find a new QB this offseason, turning to former Boston College (and UCF) quarterback Thomas Castellanos to bring some juice back to the Seminoles offense.

Castellanos left the Eagles in November of last season after getting benched as he battled injuries, and he simply wasn't a good fit in Bill O'Brien's pro style offense that neutered his impact as a running threat (he went from 1,113 yards rushing in 2023 to 194 in 2024). Now, he will try to revive both his career and the Seminoles' hopes of being ACC and College Football Playoff contenders. And the senior QB is not shy about announcing his intentions in Tallahassee.

Castellanos recently spoke with Pete Nakos of On3 and had plenty to say about the way his time in Chestnut Hill ended, while also sending a message to the ACC and college football world about what he believes is to come now that he's on the Seminoles. That included quite the jab at FSU's Week 1 opponent, Alabama, as Castellanos offered up a quote that will undoubtedly get plenty of play in the lead up to that showdown at Doak Campbell Stadium:

I'm excited, man. People, I don't know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast. I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me. And then the ACC. I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I'm with a squad. I hope people don't think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can't just sit back in zone coverage and watch me.

In case the Crimson Tide were in need of any additional motivation for the opener at FSU, they certainly have it now. If Castellanos doesn't ball out against Alabama, he's going to become a meme with haste, and that "they don't have Nick Saban to save them" line is going to be plastered on graphics all over social media. Boston College fans will also be watching for some Castellanos schadenfreude since he clearly felt he was a one-man band in Chestnut Hill.

Still, for a Florida State team that was juiceless a year ago, this is the kind of confidence it'll need from the leader under center. It could certainly backfire spectacularly, but if Castellanos didn't feel this way, it'd be a much bigger problem for FSU. This might be the kind of thing you say internally in the locker room and not on the record in an interview, but I appreciate his willingness to give this game a little added buzz.