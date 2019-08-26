Florida State quarterback battle: James Blackman beats out Wisconsin transfer Alex Hornibrook

Florida State has joined the ever-growing list of teams to announce their QB1 ahead of the 2019 college football season. On Sunday night, the Seminoles tweeted that junior James Blackman would start for the Seminoles in Week 1 against Boise State. Blackman beat out transfer Alex Hornibrook, who joined the program in the offseason as a graduate transfer from Wisconsin.

The past week or so has been driven by transfer quarterbacks who were named the starters at their new programs. Among the big names to land starting gigs at their second schools were Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Jacob Eason (Washington). However, Blackman edged both Hornibrook and Louisville transfer Jordan Travis.

The Noles added the two transfer quarterbacks this offseason following the departure of former starter Deondre Francois, who was dismissed from the team in February. Blackman himself floated his name in the transfer portal at the start of the year before having a change of heart.

Blackman's time at Florida State has had its ups and downs. He started most of the 2017 season as a freshman while Francois recovered from a season-ending knee injury, throwing for 2,230 yards and 19 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. However, Francois regained the starting job in 2018, though Blackman did start one game against NC State.

Hornibrook was Wisconsin's leading quarterback the past three seasons, but injuries hampered him last season and the Badgers eventually went with Jack Coan as a replacement.