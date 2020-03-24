Florida State RB Jashaun Corbin granted immediate eligibility after transferring in from Texas A&M
New Seminoles coach Mike Norvell is getting a new weapon at running back at his disposal
Jashaun Corbin entered last season as the No. 1 running back at Texas A&M and rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown against Texas State in the season opener. His season, however, came to an abrupt halt in Week 2 vs. Clemson when a hamstring injury put him on the shelf for the rest of the season. The sophomore, who can use a redshirt for last season, has a new home at Florida State and will be afforded the opportunity to make the impact in 2020 that he missed out on last season.
Corbin announced Tuesday morning on Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA and can suit up for the Seminoles in their season-opener vs. West Virginia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta which is currently scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5.
"I'd like to start by giving all glory to God," Corbin said. "I'm thankful for the opportunities He has given me and for this opportunity to play at Florida State. Thank you to everyone in Compliance for working on my behalf and to my coaches for their support throughout this process. I also want to say thank you to Texas A&M for making this possible. I'm looking forward to being a big contributor to the team this upcoming season."
First-year coach Mike Norvell's most experienced running back is Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns behind the recently-departed Cam Akers. Corbin, a 6-foot, 214-pound all-purpose back who also added 346 yards and 422 kickoff return yards for the Aggies in 2018, provides a much-needed option for the Seminoles.
"We are grateful to the NCAA for this decision and to Texas A&M for supporting this process," Norvell said. "We're excited for Jashaun and the opportunity he's going to have to impact this program on and off the field."
Corbin, a native of Rockledge, Florida, was a four-star prospect and the eighth-ranked all-purpose back in the Class of 2018.
