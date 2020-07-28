Watch Now: Figuring Out Bowl Games with Conference-Only Schedules ( 2:41 )

Florida State has dismissed junior running back Khalan Laborn for violation of team policy, the school announced on Tuesday. The specific violation has not been specified.

The former five-star running back in the Class of 2017 was the No. 29 overall player and top-ranked all-purpose back in the nation. He was one of four five-star recruits to sign with the Seminoles that cycle, which also included former star running back Cam Akers.

Laborn took a redshirt during his first season at FSU and saw playing time in just two games as he fought through injuries as a redshirt freshman in 2018. He showed flashes of brilliance last season when he rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns, including 68 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown in the 35-17 win over Syracuse on Oct. 26.

He ran into multiple issues during his career with the Seminoles. He was suspended for violation of team rules for the rivalry game vs. Florida last year, and missed each of their last two bowl games -- the 2017 Independence Bowl and the 2019 Sun Bowl. He was Florida State's leading returning rusher heading into the season and was expected to be a big factor in coach Mike Norvell's offense.

With Laborn out, the Seminoles will rely heavily on Texas A&M transfer Jashaun Corbin, who was awarded immediate eligibility by the NCAA earlier this summer. The former Aggie was Jimbo Fisher's No. 1 running back going into the 2019 season, but a hamstring injury cut his season short after two games. He rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown in Texas A&M's season opening win over Texas State and had 34 yards on 13 carries vs. Clemson before suffering the injury.