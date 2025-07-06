Florida State landed a commitment on Sunday from five-star cornerback Chauncey Kennon, who made the announcement live on 247Sports. Kennon, who ranks as the No. 27 prospect nationally and the No. 2 cornerback in the class of 2026, chose the Seminoles over Georgia, Miami and Florida.

He is just the third five-star prospect to commit to Florida State during Mike Norvell's tenure and, should his commitment stick, he would be the first five-star prospect to sign with the Seminoles since 2023. Kennon, a product of Booker High School in Sarasota, Florida, is a significant in-state recruiting win for Florida State, which has not signed a top-five Florida prospect since 2020.

"I chose Florida State because it was the best fit in every way I could ask for. It genuinely felt like home," Kennon told 247Sports. "I feel like the staff as a whole impacted my decision. I appreciate them all."

Kennon's commitment helps Florida State's 2026 class rise to No. 11 in the 247Sports Team Composite Recruiting Rankings, just a couple of points outside of the top 10. The Seminoles have yet to sign a top-10 class under Norvell.

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Kennon plays on both sides of the ball for Booker. Though he missed some time in 2024 due to an appendix issue, he still finished the year with 33 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception on defense and 10 catches for 317 yards and six touchdowns on offense.

That versatility could mean a bright future at Florida State, according to his 247Sports evaluation:

Needs some technical polish, but athletic markers (4.5 in the 40-yard dash, 6-foot-2 in the high jump) and offensive production signal no shortage of developmental upside, especially with a frame that's believed to be stretching just over 6-foot-1. Has manned-up primarily in a Cover 2 look on Friday nights and showcased the ability to stick his hip on larger wide receivers and turn/run with them. Will get physical as routes progress and does a favorable job of anticipating breaks. Might have picked off just one pass as a junior, but prevented plenty of scores and had a higher success rate in 50-50 situations when he was challenged. Serviceable as an open-field tackler, but a semester or two in a developmental lifting group could go a long way when it comes to providing run support. Must keep progressing and working on all the little things that come with playing one of the game's most difficult positions, but should be viewed as a risk-taking defender with all-conference potential that can shade top weapons and help shutdown potent passing attacks. Traits likely to draw looks from NFL talent evaluators one day.

Kennon is the fourth Top247 prospect to commit to Florida State during the 2026 cycle. Seven of Florida State's 22 commits hold at least a four-star ranking.