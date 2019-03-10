Florida State reportedly fills quarterback hole as ex-Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook set to transfer

Florida State has been in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback, and it reportedly got a big name with extensive starting experience Sunday morning. According to 247Sports, former Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook will transfer to the Seminoles and play for second-year coach Willie Taggart.

Hornibrook was 26-6 in three seasons as the starter for the Badgers, leading the program to the Orange Bowl following the 2017 season. In that campaign, he threw for 2,644 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He followed that up in 2018 with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in an injury-plagued junior season that saw him replaced by Jack Coan. Four-star quarterback Graham Mertz will also join the competition in 2018.

"He contributed to a lot of our recent success, and we want to thank him for all he did for our program," Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said when news of Hornibrook's transfer broke. "We wish him the best of luck."

In joining Florida State, Hornibrook will enter a quarterback room that is short on depth; he will have a very good shot at winning the starting job for a program that needs a boost through the air. The Seminoles finished 10th in the ACC in passing efficiency at 125.77 and completion percentage at 57.1; they were also tied for third-most interceptions in conference with 13. Hornibrook threw 33 interceptions and has a career completion percentage of 60.5 in three seasons in Madison; he will instantly become the most accomplished player in the quarterback room.

James Blackman is the only signal-caller with game experience on the Seminoles roster. He filled in for Deondre Francois during the 2017 after Francois was injured in the season opener, and threw for 2,230 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. After a season in which he was abruptly thrown into action, Blackman appeared in just four games in 2018. He started the loss to NC State, throwing for 421 yards and four touchdowns.

After Francois was dismissed following the 2019 season, Blackmon entered spring as the only quarterback with college experience on the Seminoles roster.