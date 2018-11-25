Florida State responds to racist image of coach Willie Taggart on social media

Florida State fell to Florida 41-14 Saturday afternoon in Tallahassee to finish its first season under coach Willie Taggart with a 5-7 record and out of the postseason for the first time since 1981. After the game, an image appeared on Facebook that showed an image of a man being lynched with Taggart's head edited on to the picture. The image contained the phrase "Believe in Something Even If It Means Sacrificing Your Rep."

The school responded to the image Sunday afternoon.

"A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable," president John Thrasher said in a statement. "I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating. Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family."

Taggart was hired to replace Jimbo Fisher after just one year at Oregon. A promising season went south quickly with an opening night home loss to Virginia Tech, finished with the loss to rival Florida and produced the first losing season for the program, not counting seasons with vacated wins, since 1976 -- Bobby Bowden's first year as its head coach.