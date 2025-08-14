Florida State safety Conrad Hussey's departure from the program, confirmed Wednesday by coach Mike Norvell, was linked to a physical altercation with a position coach during practice, sources told CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. The incident adds context to Hussey's sudden exit, which comes weeks ahead of the 2025 season opener against Alabama on Aug. 30.

Hussey, a former Top247 four-star recruit, had a standout freshman campaign in 2023, generating attention for his speed and playmaking ability. But the 2024 season saw him struggle and eventually fall out of the rotation. Despite internal optimism that he could rebound in 2025, Hussey was reportedly sidelined with a hand injury and did not figure prominently in team discussions this offseason, according to 247Sports.

"As one source told me, it wasn't a good look for Conrad Hussey, and it also wasn't a good look for the position coach," Marcello said Wednesday on the College Football Insiders podcast.

Norvell confirmed Hussey's dismissal Wednesday but did not provide details.

"He's been dismissed from the team," Norvell said. "Obviously grateful for the time we've been able to be together. At the end of the day, it's a decision that was made."

The timing of Hussey's departure aligns with recent remarks from new defensive coordinator Tony White, who emphasized accountability following Florida State's second preseason scrimmage.

"There's some guys who showed out, guys who are building the coaches' trust and the confidence of their teammates," White said Monday. "And there's some guys who need to, quite frankly, step their ass up. It's unacceptable. We all need to make sure that we're all on the same page and we understand what's asked of us and what the expectations are. Either guys do it or they don't. And it's not right if you don't."

Marcello's report places Hussey's exit within the broader context of a Florida State program seeking to rebuild a team culture after a disappointing 2-10 season in 2024. Norvell has publicly stressed the importance of attitude, commitment and cohesion this offseason, repeatedly highlighting the need for players to fully buy into the program's vision.

"You guys have probably seen Mike Norvell this offseason talk a lot about how the attitude, the demeanor of the team last season was not all congealing together," Marcello said. "They didn't really want it. He's just come out and said that. They were 2-10. He said we had to go and kind of rebuild the roster and bring guys in that would buy into our vision."

The incident highlights the challenges Florida State still faces as it works to rebuild team culture and accountability before the new season.