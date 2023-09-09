Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0, Florida State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more against one another.

Florida State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 45-24 win over LSU.

Florida State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Keon Coleman, who found the endzone three times on 122 receiving yards, and QB Jordan Travis, who threw for 342 yards and four touchdowns on 31 attempts. Coleman's biggest highlight was a 40-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the first quarter. He wasn't the only one to break the century mark, as WR Johnny Wilson racked up 104 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when the QB airs it out for 252 more yards than the opposition, a fact Southern Miss proved on Saturday. They strolled past Alcorn State with points to spare, taking the game 40-14. Southern Miss pushed the score to 37-7 by the end of the third, a deficit Alcorn State had littlechance of recovering from.

Special teams was a major factor in the game and racked up 16 points in total. All those points came courtesy of K Andrew Stein: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another four kicking extra points. His longest was a 52-yard strike in the third quarter.

Looking ahead, Florida State shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 31 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

The Seminoles and the Golden Eagles both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday. Watch the game or check back here after the match to see who keeps the momentum going.

Odds

Florida State is a big 31-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

Florida State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.