Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies @ No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Current Records: Virginia Tech 2-3, Florida State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ABC

What to Know

Virginia Tech is staring down a pretty large 24-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Virginia Tech strolled past Pittsburgh with points to spare, taking the game 38-21.

Kyron Drones looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 228 yards and three touchdowns on only 19 passes, while also rushing for 41 yards. Bhayshul Tuten was another key contributor, rushing for 109 yards.

Meanwhile, Florida State put another one in the bag last Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive. They took their contest against Clemson 31-24. 31 seems to be a good number for Florida State as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Keon Coleman and Jordan Travis were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former picked up 86 receiving yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns. Johnny Wilson kept the secondary busy, picking up 94 receiving yards.

Virginia Tech's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-3. The victory for Florida State kept them at an undefeated 4-0.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As mentioned, the game looks promising for Florida State, as the team is favored by a full 24 points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Odds

Florida State is a big 24-point favorite against Virginia Tech, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

Virginia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.