Florida State vs. SMU live updates: Seminoles welcome in No. 19 Mustangs for Labor Day battle

Jennings for Heisman?
SMU launched its first Heisman campaign in decades centered around quarterback Kevin Jennings. The fifth-year senior threw for more than 3,600 yards last season and is set to rewrite SMU's record books with a healthy season.
Jennings remains around 80-to-1 odds to win the award, but may be less of a long shot than people think. If he can push towards the 4,000-yard, 40-touchdown mark and win an ACC title, he'll have a chance. A strong statement against Florida State on Monday night will help.