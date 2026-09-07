Florida State vs. SMU live updates: Seminoles welcome in No. 19 Mustangs for Labor Day battle

Florida State faces a critical ACC opener against No. 19 SMU on Monday night. The Seminoles had the benefit of a Week 0 tune-up game, but the performance was lackluster in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State. The secondary was especially inconsistent, allowing more than 270 yards to Aggies quarterback Trey Hedden.

That's a major issue heading into a marquee battle with SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. The fifth-year senior threw for more than 3,600 yards last season and has a 14-2 record in ACC play as a starting quarterback. The loser of this game will have a hard time getting back into ACC contention.

When these two teams played in 2024, Jennings threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-16 shellacking. The performance helped key SMU to a College Football Playoff appearance, and sent the Seminoles careening to 2-10.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Florida State battles SMU in a Week 1 showdown on Labor Day.