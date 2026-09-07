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Florida State vs. SMU live updates: Seminoles welcome in No. 19 Mustangs for Labor Day battle

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Florida State and SMU meet in a Week 1 clash

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Florida State faces a critical ACC opener against No. 19 SMU on Monday night. The Seminoles had the benefit of a Week 0 tune-up game, but the performance was lackluster in a 34-17 win over New Mexico State. The secondary was especially inconsistent, allowing more than 270 yards to Aggies quarterback Trey Hedden. 

That's a major issue heading into a marquee battle with SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings. The fifth-year senior threw for more than 3,600 yards last season and has a 14-2 record in ACC play as a starting quarterback. The loser of this game will have a hard time getting back into ACC contention. 

When these two teams played in 2024, Jennings threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-16 shellacking. The performance helped key SMU to a College Football Playoff appearance, and sent the Seminoles careening to 2-10. 

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Florida State battles SMU in a Week 1 showdown on Labor Day. 

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Jennings for Heisman?

SMU launched its first Heisman campaign in decades centered around quarterback Kevin Jennings. The fifth-year senior threw for more than 3,600 yards last season and is set to rewrite SMU's record books with a healthy season.

Jennings remains around 80-to-1 odds to win the award, but may be less of a long shot than people think. If he can push towards the 4,000-yard, 40-touchdown mark and win an ACC title, he'll have a chance. A strong statement against Florida State on Monday night will help.

Kevin Jennings for Heisman? Why a hometown long shot could take SMU to the top of the sport
Shehan Jeyarajah
Kevin Jennings for Heisman? Why a hometown long shot could take SMU to the top of the sport
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