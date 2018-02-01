Florida State spring game features concert with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base

It takes two to make a thing go right, but it takes three to make Florida State's spring football game out of sight.

Florida State announced Thursday that its spring game will push it beyond the normal two-hour window of fun with Vanilla Ice, Salt-N-Pepa and Rob Base performing a postgame concert at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The game itself will kick off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 14. Tickets to the event are $5 in advance and $10 the day of the event.

The concert is part of the I Love the 90's tour and will feature fireworks following the show. So if you're attending, make sure you have some ice, ice, baby, in case you get a little hot after rocking out to three of the finest acts of the early part of the decade.

The Seminoles enter the 2018 season under first-year head coach Willie Taggart. With Deondre Francois and James Blackman returning at quarterback and stud running backs Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick in the backfield they undoubtedly will want to rock right now following a disappointing 7-6 (3-5 ACC) season.

Taggart has been a mighty good man as a coach at Oregon (2017), South Florida (2013-16) and Western Kentucky (2010-12), They all had problems, but yo, he solved it, turning all three programs around and leading each to a bowl game in his final season.