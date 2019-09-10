Florida State tight end explains lining up backwards in Week 2 overtime win over Louisiana-Monroe
Tre' McKitty was the focal point of one of the strangest pre-snap wrinkles in a while
Somehow, Florida State needing a missed extra point to escape Louisiana-Monroe in overtime was about the third-weirdest thing to happen with the Seminoles in the past week. There was the case of the improperly hydrated players that created a viral brouhaha, then against the Warhawks in Week 2, Seminoles tight end Tre' McKitty lined up backwards on a pre-snap look.
Since the game was broadcast on the ACC Network, few people saw it in action live. For anyone needing a refresher, here's the play in question:
As strange as that was, one could surmise it was a pre-snap wrinkle to throw off the defense. McKitty went into motion and then lined up normally on a 10-yard Cam Akers run. Sure enough, that's what both McKitty and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles told reporters on Tuesday. (Or, at least, that's the story they're going with.)
"Yeah, I've got a million messages about that ... there was nothing wrong with me," McKitty said. "I didn't line up the wrong way on accident."
"It was a stopping situation where you cannot tempo, so we came off the sideline and it's a thing that we do offensively," Briles added. "The guys can line up wherever they want. I don't care. Just get to your spot where you need to get to. We pushed the tempo and I think we gained 11."
Briles' "just get lined up" logic makes some sense given that the Seminoles then went into pre-snap motion to get the best blocking and matchups for its play. It's a fun anecdote now because the play worked; had it not, Florida State would have taken even more heat for it.
But you know what they say: if you aren't good, at least be interesting. The Seminoles are certainly ... something to that effect at the moment.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
OU-UCLA among Week 3 best bets
This week's best bets include Maryland-Temple, Army-UTSA and much more
-
LSU is finally back as a contender
Things have changed in Baton Rouge and the Tigers are a real threat to Alabama for the first...
-
Texas denies LSU's A/C accusation
LSU topped Texas 45-38 on Saturday night, but Orgeron was unhappy with the locker room conditions
-
USC must look to future for next AD hire
It's time for the Trojans to stop relying on former players if it wants to fix its athletic...
-
USC AD Lynn Swann resigns
Swann was hired as the athletic director by USC in in 2016
-
SEC on CBS doubleheader: UGA-ND, AU-TAMU
The SEC on CBS has a doubleheader on Sept. 21 with Auburn-Texas A&M and Georgia-Notre Dame