Florida State to start returning James Blackman, use two quarterbacks vs. No. 2 Clemson
Alex Hornibrook will see snaps against the Tigers, though it's not clear how much he'll be used
Florida State will use not one, but two quarterbacks as part of its game plan for Saturday's trip to No. 2 Clemson. Seminoles coach Willie Taggart told reporters on Monday that James Blackman will get the start against the Tigers, but Alex Hornibrook will also get some action in the contest.
"James practiced all week last week and practiced yesterday and will continue to be our starter, and they both will play," Taggart told reporters.
Blackman, a redshirt sophomore, suffered a sprained MCL during the third quarter of the Seminoles' 35-24 win vs. Louisville on Sept. 21st. He missed the rest of that game plus the next against NC State. The Noles had an open week this past Saturday. Hornibrook, a transfer from Wisconsin, has played well in Blackman's absence, throwing for 571 yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions. Blackman has 970 yards passing, nine touchdowns and two picks on the season.
Taggart reaffirmed, however, that Blackman is the starting quarterback as long as he's healthy. How Hornibrook is used against the Tigers remains to be seen, but Taggart clearly feels he's played well enough over the past couple of games to warrant some time off the bench.
