Why Florida State is betting big on transfer QB Ashton Daniels entering a make-or-break season for Seminoles

Heading into the 2026 season, few players in the country carry more pressure than Ashton Daniels.

He may not have to live up to a preseason All-America or a projected NFL Draft pick billing, but Daniels will be asked to solve the biggest problem facing one of college football's most scrutinized programs.

Consecutive disappointing seasons have eroded much of the goodwill coach Mike Norvell built during the Seminoles' rise, and another losing campaign would almost certainly intensify conversations about the program's future.

Daniels won the starting quarterback job after arriving from the SEC, bringing with him 23 career starts, nearly 4,800 yards passing and more than 1,300 on the ground accumulated between stops on the Plains and at Stanford. Experience matters, especially for a team that can't afford growing pains at quarterback.

"I think he's going to play a lot better than people think he will," a Florida State source told CBS Sports earlier this month. "He's really smart. He really has a workman attitude to everything. He's not prima-donnish. Everything he's gone through in his career, you can tell it keeps him humble and keeps him focused on the right things. I think he can feel the confidence that people in the program have in him. And he's also got enough playmakers around him that I think his talent will show up."

Seminoles need consistency, not a hero

Florida State has spent the last several seasons searching for consistency at the game's most important position. Daniels doesn't need to throw for 40 touchdowns or lead the nation in passing -- he simply needs to help the Seminoles function efficiently.

That means protecting the football, converting third downs, creating manageable situations for the offense and taking advantage of a supporting cast that was largely retained and, in other areas, supplemented through the transfer portal.

Mike Norvell is taking back play-calling duties following Gus Malzahn's retirement, but don't expect a dramatic schematic overhaul. The Seminoles still want a quarterback who can stress defenses with both his arm and legs, and that's where Daniels brings value.

"(Ashton's) a sneaky good athlete with solid arm talent," another source said this week. "Smart, tough and reliable. Can do what we need him to do to win us some games."

His mobility could prove especially important behind an offensive line that's still working to establish continuity. When protection breaks down or a play doesn't develop as designed, Daniels has the athleticism to extend drives and turn potential losses into positive gains. Those off-script plays often become the difference between sustaining a drive and calling on the punt team. Throughout his career, Daniels has shown an ability to create when things aren't perfect around him -- a trait Florida State will be counting on heavily in 2026.

The Seminoles open with an early spotlight game against SMU, followed by several high-profile matchups. A fast start changes the conversation around the program. Another stumble could turn every Saturday into a referendum on the head coach.

Likability is one of Daniels' strengths, according to those inside the program, and if he delivers steady leadership and timely playmaking, Florida State has enough talent on offense to be a factor in the conference's upper tier. If the offense continues to sputter, however, the pressure surrounding Norvell will become impossible to ignore.