Florida State vs. Boston College odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from advanced model

ACC squads looking for bowl eligibility meet up at noon ET on Saturday when the Florida State Seminoles (4-5) travel to take on the Boston College Eagles (5-4). FSU fired coach Willie Taggart following a disappointing 27-10 loss to rival Miami, and assistant Odell Haggins has taken over as the interim. The Seminoles need to win two of their last three to be postseason eligible, and with No. 10 Florida looming in the season finale, this week is crucial. Boston College, meanwhile, needs just one more win to be eligible for a fourth consecutive bowl invitation. The latest Florida State vs. Boston College odds show the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites, up a point from the opening line, while the over-under is 63.5.

The model has taken into account that Boston College has one of the nation's top running backs in AJ Dillon. He's hit the 1,000-yards plateau for the third consecutive season as he enters this matchup with a 232-1,286-13 rushing line, pacing the ACC's most prolific ground attack (282.3 ypg).

His efficiency on the ground has also made the Eagles one of the best teams in the nation against the spread. Boston College is 6-2 against the spread overall and has a strong 3-1 ATS mark at home as well. FSU, meanwhile, has struggled to a 3-5-1 mark against the spread and has yet to cover on the road (0-3-1).

Meanwhile, FSU is coming off a 27-10 loss to Miami (Fla.). Quarterback Alex Hornibrook struggled, throwing one touchdown and one interception with only 135 yards passing. James Blackman also threw an interception in the game and quarterback play will be one of Haggins' biggest challenges while he's in charge.

Haggins and the FSU offense has running back Cam Akers to turn to. Akers has rushed for 983 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 24 catches for 174 yards and four more scores on the season and he'll need a big day on Saturday against Boston College.

