The Florida State Seminoles open ACC play on Saturday when they hit the road to face the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Seminoles (2-0) are ranked No. 3 in the country after opening the season with wins over No. 5 LSU in Week 1 and Southern Miss last week. The ranking is FSU's highest since opening the 2017 season at No. 3. Meanwhile the Eagles (1-1), who are in their fourth season under coach Jeff Hafley, bounced back from a season-opening loss to Northern Illinois with a 31-28 victory over Holy Cross last week.

Kickoff is noon ET. The Seminoles are 26-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Boston College odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Florida State vs. Boston College spread: FSU -26

Florida State vs. Boston College over/under: 48 points

Florida State vs. Boston College money line: FSU -4545, BC +1533

FSU: Seminoles rank fourth in the country in scoring offense (55.5 points per game)

BC: Vinny DePalma is second in the ACC in tackles per game (10.5)

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has one of the most prolific offenses in the country. Led by quarterback Jordan Travis, the Seminoles average 55.5 points per game, which ranks fourth in the nation, behind only Oregon, USC and Syracuse. They also rank 11th in the FBS in total offense (524.0 yards per game).

In addition, Florida State has a key playmaker on the outside in receiver Keon Coleman. A 6-foot-4 junior transfer from Michigan State, Coleman has four receiving touchdowns this season, which ranks fifth in the country. He already has more than half the total touchdowns he had last season when he led the Spartans with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College might have found its quarterback in Thomas Castellanos. A transfer from UCF, Castellanos started the season as the Eagles' backup behind Emmett Morehead but has been the more productive of the two. Castellanos has led the offense to seven touchdowns and two field goals in his 18 drives, compared to Morehead's one touchdown on four drives. Castellanos started last week's 31-28 win over Holy Cross.

In addition, Boston College has a much improved rushing attack this season so far. Through two games, the Eagles are averaging 4.8 yards per rush. That's a significant gain over last season when they averaged just 2.1 yards per rush, ranking last in the country. See which team to pick here.

