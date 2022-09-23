The Florida State Seminoles look to continue their undefeated 2022 season this weekend against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU could again be without key players on both sides of the ball, but they still found a way to win last week in its ACC opener against Louisville despite being short-handed. Meanwhile, Eagles starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo could miss the game for BC, as he is questionable this weekend with a knee injury. The Seminoles have won and covered the spread in each of the last three meetings between the two teams.

FSU is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48.5. Before locking in any Boston College vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida State vs. Boston College and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Florida State vs. Boston College:

Florida State vs. Boston College spread: Florida State -17.5

Florida State vs. Boston College over/under: 48.5 points

Florida State vs. Boston College picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Florida State

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, FSU beat the Louisville Cardinals 35-31 on Friday. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson looked sharp, as he caught seven passes for two touchdowns and 149 yards. The Seminoles finished with 266 passing yards despite an injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis, which could also keep him out of this week's game. In his place, Tate Rodemaker stepped in and completed 6 of 10 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, the Seminoles could be missing some of their punch up front as defensive end Jared Verse also left the game with what looked to be a knee injury. He is questionable for this weekend's matchup, but if he can't go, FSU is going to have to figure out another way to get pressure in the BC backfield. Verse has three sacks and four tackles for loss through three games this season.

What you need to know about Boston College

The Eagles made easy work of the Maine Black Bears on Saturday and carried off a 38-17 win. Boston College RB Pat Garwo III was the focal point of the offense, and scored two touchdowns as part of a 78-yard rushing performance. Quarterback Phil Jurkovec had his best game of the season, after he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

If Travis is unable to play for the Seminoles, that could mean big things for the Eagles' defensive front. Even though the team has gotten off to a slow start this season, BC has already brought down opposing quarterbacks eight times, which puts them in the top 30 programs in the nation. The defensive line will need to keep up the intensity, because Florida State has only allowed an average of 174.3 passing yards per game in 2022.

How to make Boston College vs. Florida State picks

The model has simulated Florida State vs. Boston College 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Florida State vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.