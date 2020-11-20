Who's Playing

No. 4 Clemson @ Florida State

Current Records: Clemson 7-1; Florida State 2-6

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.13 points per contest before their matchup on Saturday. FSU and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

FSU received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 38-22 to the NC State Wolfpack. FSU was down 35-9 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Chubba Purdy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 181 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 54 yards on the ground. Purdy's 69-yard touchdown toss to WR Ontaria Wilson in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Clemson fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 47-40. Despite the loss, Clemson got a solid performance out of QB D.J. Uiagalelei, who passed for two TDs and 439 yards on 44 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Uiagalelei's 53-yard TD bomb to WR Cornell Powell in the first quarter.

Special teams collected 16 points for the Tigers. K B.T. Potter delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Seminoles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 34.50 point spread they are up against. 0-3 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Clemson isn't so hot on the road, where they are 0-2.

FSU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 45-14 punch to the gut against Clemson when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe FSU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 34.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -106

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Clemson have won all of the games they've played against Florida State in the last six years.