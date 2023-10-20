No. 4 Florida State (6-0) will face No. 16 Duke (5-1) in a battle between ACC teams with unbeaten conference records on Saturday night. The Seminoles are wrapping up a three-game homestand that began with blowout wins over Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Duke lost to then-No. 11 Notre Dame at the end of September, but it responded with a 24-3 win over NC State following its bye week. Florida State beat Duke by three touchdowns in the latest meeting between these teams, which came in 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is set at 49.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Duke vs. Florida State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college football betting lines for the game:

Florida State vs. Duke spread: Florida State -14.5

Florida State vs. Duke over/under: 49.5 points

Florida State vs. Duke money line: Florida State: -663, Duke: +465

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State has won all six of its games this season, including back-to-back blowout wins over Virginia Tech and Syracuse. The Seminoles cruised to a 41-3 win over the Orange last week, easily covering the 18.5-point spread. Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 284 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, while running back Lawrance Toafili had 93 rushing yards and a score.

The Seminoles have held every team that they have faced under 30 points, and Duke could be without starting quarterback Riley Leonard (ankle). Leonard missed last week's game against NC State after landing awkwardly on his ankle during the final play of the game against Notre Dame. The Seminoles have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games, and they have won eight straight home games against the Blue Devils.

Why Duke can cover

Duke has won seven of its last eight games, with its lone loss coming in heartbreaking fashion against Notre Dame. The Blue Devils have covered the spread in five straight games against ACC teams, including a 24-3 win over NC State last week. They were only 4-point favorites without Leonard on the field, but freshman Henry Belin IV threw two touchdown passes in his first career start.

Senior running back Jordan Waters helped pick up the slack as well, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Waters is averaging 6.6 yards per carry this season, scoring nine rushing touchdowns. Leonard has a chance to return on Saturday, with the coaching staff giving him a "day-to-day" designation. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Duke vs. Florida State 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Florida State vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time?