One of the top teams in the Northeast Conference will face a stiff test when the Duquesne Dukes take on the Florida State Seminoles in the season opener on Saturday. The Dukes tied for second in the NEC last season at 5-2 and were 7-3 overall. The Seminoles, meanwhile, placed fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division at 4-4 and were 5-7 overall. Florida State, a perennial Division 1 power, closed the season by winning five of their final eight games.

Kickoff from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., is set for 5 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the schools. The Seminoles are 37.5-point favorites in the latest Duquesne vs. Florida State odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any Duquesne vs. Florida State picks, make sure you check out the college football experts from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt has gone an amazing 14-5 on his last 19 picks involving Florida State, returning $850. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on FSU vs. Duquesne and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Duquesne vs. FSU:

Florida State vs. Duquesne spread: Florida State -37.5

DUQ: Last season the Dukes ranked second in the NEC in scoring, averaging 29.5 points per game.

FSU: The Seminoles have 84 underclassmen on their roster with only 12 seniors.

Florida State vs. Duquesne picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles added talent through the transfer portal with 14 transfers for the 2022 season. The group has appeared in 306 games with 165 starts, and bring more than 6,000 all-purpose yards, 244 receptions, 2,763 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns to Florida State. Defensively, they have made 414 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries. They also have six interceptions, 36 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis starts at quarterback. Last season, Travis completed 122 of 194 passes (62.9%) for 1,539 yards and 15 touchdowns, while being picked off six times. Travis was also great on the ground, carrying 134 times for 530 yards (4.0 average) and seven touchdowns. His best game came in a 26-23 win at Boston College when he completed 20 of 34 passes (58.8%) for 251 yards and three touchdowns. In four seasons, including his freshman season at Louisville, Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Why Duquesne can cover

Despite that, the Seminoles are not a lock to cover the Duquesne vs. Florida State spread. That's because the Dukes are led by 18th-year head coach Jerry Schmitt, who has led Duquesne to five NEC titles since 2011. The Dukes are 32-10 in NEC action since the start of 2015, and have registered 76 wins since 2011, nine more than any other conference team. Last season, Schmitt's Dukes averaged 29.5 points per game, scoring 28 points or more in all seven of its wins.

Helping lead the offense will be sophomore running back Billy Lucas, who led the team in rushing a year ago. In 10 games, Lucas carried 137 times for 699 yards (5.1 average) and six touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 35 yards (11.7 average), with a long of 15 yards. As a freshman, he rushed 66 times for 297 yards and two touchdowns, earning NEC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

How to make Duquesne vs. FSU picks

For Saturday's contest, Hunt is leaning Over on the total, and he's also isolated a critical X-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side of the spread he's backing, only at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida State vs. Duquesne? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who has crushed his college football picks, and find out.