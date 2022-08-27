The Florida State Seminoles and Duquesne Dukes meet for the first time when they kick off the 2022 season at Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday. After a poor start to the 2021 season, the Seminoles won five of their final eight games to finish tied for fourth with Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 4-4 and 5-7 overall. Duquesne tied with Bryant at 5-2 in the Northeast Conference and was 7-3 overall. Florida State was 3-4 on its home field, while Duquesne was 4-2 on the road.

Florida State vs. Duquesne spread: Florida State -42.5

Florida State vs. Duquesne over/under: 55.5

DUQ: Last season the Dukes ranked second in the NEC in scoring, averaging 29.5 points per game.

FSU: The Seminoles have 84 underclassmen on their roster with only 12 seniors.

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles return a key piece to their defense in redshirt junior free safety Jammie Robinson. Robinson was impressive last season, leading the team in tackles with 84, including 42 solo. He also knocked down three passes and picked off four others. He also forced two fumbles. In last year's season finale at Florida, Robinson registered 18 tackles, including six solo. For his career, which began at South Carolina, he has 220 tackles, including 135 solo, with 11 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and six interceptions.

The offense will once again be led by redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis. He has played in 22 games at FSU and is 200-for-336 passing for 2,674 yards and 21 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,317 yards and 17 touchdowns on 254 carries. Travis ranked fifth in the ACC in completion percentage at 62.9, and topped 62.1 percent passing in six of his 10 games. He also posted better than 80 percent completion percentage twice.

Why Duquesne can cover

The Dukes have a pair of solid quarterbacks in junior Joe Mischler and sophomore Darius Perrantes. Mischler, a transfer from Ohio, led the Dukes to overtime in the NEC championship in the spring of 2021, before blowing out his ACL in the fall opener at Texas Christian. Perrantes, a transfer from Rhode Island, took over and led Duquesne to seven wins. Only one will start, but Dukes coach Jerry Schmitt has indicated both will play, at least to start the year.

Mischler started all five games in the spring of 2021, earning first-team All-NEC honors. He completed 85 of 130 passes for 1,195 yards and a conference-high nine touchdowns. Perrantes stepped in during the fall season and started eight games. He completed 139 of 233 passes for 1,620 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ranked third in the NEC at 180 yards per game and a passing efficiency of 136.13.

