The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles can clinch their first nine-win regular season since 2016 when they face the Florida Gators on Friday night. FSU is riding a four-game winning streak under third-year coach Mike Norvell, including a 49-17 win against Louisiana last week. Florida is hoping to bounce back after its two-game winning streak was snapped in a loss to Vanderbilt.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Seminoles are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Florida State vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 58.

Florida State vs. Florida spread: Florida State -9.5

Florida State vs. Florida over/under: 58 points

Florida State vs. Florida money line: Florida State -365, Florida +285

Why Florida State can cover

Florida State is having its best season in a half-decade, rattling off four straight wins since the end of October after losing to a trio of top 25 teams. The Seminoles have won by double figures in all four of their recent victories, including a 49-17 win against Louisiana as 25-point favorites last week. They held Miami (FL) and Syracuse to a combined six points in consecutive wins earlier this month.

The Seminoles have outscored their opponents 173-39 across their four-game hot streak. Florida is coming off a disastrous loss to Vanderbilt and is going to be without Ventrell Miller (targeting) in the first half of this game. Top wide receivers Xzavier Henderson and Ricky Pearsall are both questionable to play due to injuries, which does not bode well for a Florida team that has only covered the spread six times in its last 18 games.

Why Florida can cover

Florida is coming off a rough outing against Vanderbilt, but the Commodores were coming off an upset win over Kentucky and had momentum heading into that home game. The Gators had blown out Texas A&M and South Carolina in their previous two games, so they are still playing well. They beat then-No. 7 Utah earlier this season and also played a close game against Tennessee, making them a dangerous opponent.

The Gators lead the all-time series 37-26-2 and are motivated for a positive finish to a strong first season under head coach Billy Napier. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson has thrown for 2,351 yards and 14 touchdowns while rushing for 613 yards and nine scores. Sophomore running back Montrell Johnson Jr. has 742 rushing yards, averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

