Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Florida State

Current Records: Georgia Tech 3-4; Florida State 4-3

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. FSU and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off in an ACC battle at noon ET on Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

FSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 34-28 to the Clemson Tigers. FSU was down 34-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Florida State's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Jordan Travis, who passed for two TDs and 254 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 64 yards.

Georgia Tech came within a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers last Thursday, but they wound up with a 16-9 loss. QB Zach Gibson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 3.81 yards per passing attempt.

FSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put the Seminoles at 4-3 and the Yellow Jackets at a reciprocal 3-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FSU ranks 13th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 175 on average. As for Georgia Tech, they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at nine.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 24-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia Tech have won both of the games they've played against Florida State in the last eight years.