Things have not gone well for the Florida State Seminoles lately, as they've posted an 18-20 record and gone through a pair of coaches over the last three seasons. A new era begins Saturday as Mike Norvell makes his debut on the sideline when the Seminoles host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2020 season opener for both schools. Kickoff from Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

After four successful years at Memphis, Norvell accepted the head-coaching position at FSU in December and hopes to turn around a program that finished no better than fourth in the Atlantic Division of the ACC each of the last two campaigns. The Seminoles are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Georgia Tech odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis for all levels of football since 2007, and he is a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's and coach's perspective.

Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has studied FSU vs. Georgia Tech from every angle. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Georgia Tech vs. FSU.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech spread: Seminoles -12.5

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 52 points

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech money line: Seminoles -475, Yellow Jackets +380

FSU: The Seminoles are 1-4 against the spread in their last five overall games

GT: The Yellow Jackets are 5-0-2 ATS in their last seven meetings with the Seminoles

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles are coming off a 6-7 season that cost coach Willie Taggart his job, but they're bringing back one of the top wide receivers in the country. Tamorrion Terry had a tremendous sophomore campaign in 2019, making 60 catches for 1,188 yards -- the seventh-highest single-season total in school history -- and nine touchdowns. He was first in the ACC and fourth in the nation with an average of 19.8 yards per reception.

Florida State has a nice complement to Terry in Keyshawn Helton, who was having a solid 2019 season before it ended due to a knee injury. The junior appeared in six games for the second consecutive year, finishing with 17 receptions for 239 yards and three TDs. Terry and Helton will be attempting to get open for James Blackman, who completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,339 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

The Yellow Jackets endured a dismal season in 2019, going 3-9 overall and 2-6 in conference play, and only can improve upon their offensive numbers. The team was worst among the 130 FBS teams in red-zone offense last year, scoring only 60.7 percent of the time, and fourth-worst with an average of 286.3 total yards. Georgia Tech also had the sixth-worst third-down conversion rate (30.1 percent) and was seventh from the bottom in passing (133.9 yards).

Coach Geoff Collins has decided on a starting quarterback but won't be making it known until game time, leaving everyone wondering whether sophomore James Graham or freshman Jeff Sims will be under center. Graham completed 87-of-193 passes for 1,164 yards with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season in 11 games, eight of which he started. Whoever starts will often be looking to connect with wideout Ahmarean Brown, who tied the school's freshman record with seven touchdown catches in 2019.

