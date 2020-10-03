Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ Florida State

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles will take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. FSU was 6-7 last year and is coming off of a 52-10 loss against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes last week.

The Seminoles have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium -- Tallahassee, Florida

TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seminoles are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.