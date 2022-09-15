The Florida State Seminoles look to start 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they visit the Louisville Cardinals for an ACC college football showdown on Friday night. FSU last played Sept. 4, when it blocked an extra point with no time left to come away with a 24-23 victory against LSU in New Orleans. The Cardinals (1-1) opened their season with an ugly 31-7 loss to Syracuse but bounced back with a 20-14 road win against UCF last Friday. Now, Louisville will play its first game of the season at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, and it will be looking for a confidence-building victory. It's a matchup of electrifying dual-threat quarterbacks, with Malik Cunningham leading the Cardinals and Jordan Travis calling the shots for FSU. The Seminoles are 17-6 all-time against Louisville, but the Cardinals have won four of the past six, including a 31-23 victory in Tallahassee last September.

Florida State vs. Louisville spread: Seminoles -2.5

Florida State vs. Louisville over/under: 56 points

Florida State vs. Louisville money line: Seminoles -135, Cardinals +115

FSU: Is 2-6 ATS as a favorite since coach Mike Norvell's 2020 hiring.

LOU: Is 3-4 ATS as a home underdog under Scott Satterfield (since 2021)

Why Florida State can cover

FSU is 5-1 against the spread in its past six Friday games and has covered in five of its past six after a straight-up victory. The Noles look improved on both sides of the ball, and especially on the offensive line. That has helped a running game that features Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili. All three average at least 5.9 yards per carry as the Seminoles average 269 on the ground. The Cardinals allow 207.5 per game, so the holes should be there Friday night. Travis has 42 yards on the ground after rushing for 530 and seven TDs last season.

The junior quarterback went 5-2 as a starter last season and is completing 64.6% of his passes. Transfer Mycah Pittman and Ontaria Wilson share the team lead with seven catches and have combined for 200 yards, while Johnny Wilson has 111 on just four receptions. The defense has five sacks in the first two games, and Cunningham has been brought down five times. FSU will focus on keeping the QB contained, as he lacks proven weapons at receiver. The Noles allow 256 total yards per game, and Louisville averages less than 200 passing yards.

Why Louisville can cover

The home team is 5-2 ATS in the last seven meetings, and Louisville crushed the Seminoles 48-16 in 2020. Cunningham threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in last year's matchup in Tallahassee and rushed for 56 and two more TDs. The Cardinals returned to form on offense last week, as Cunningham accounted for 316 yards and Tiyon Evans rushed for 75. Evans averaged 6.5 yards while rushing for 525 for Tennessee last season. FSU's strength so far has been against the pass, so Louisville should try to make its way on the ground.

Cunningham can move the chains with the passing game. Tyler Hudson, the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year at Central Arkansas last season, has 11 catches already. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (four catches for 99 yards) also can get open for big plays, and tight end Marshon Ford could be an X-factor. He led the team with 49 receptions for 550 yards last season. The defense looked better last week, making 10 consecutive stops at one point, and Travis is susceptible to mistakes. He threw six interceptions and was sacked 25 times in his seven starts in 2021.

