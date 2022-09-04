Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers take on Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday evening. The matchup will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with a great deal of anticipation. Florida State and LSU will meet for the 10th time, though the two sides have not battled on the gridiron since 1991. The matchup serves as the season opener for LSU, while Florida State enters at 1-0 after a win over Duquesne a week ago.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51 in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Florida State picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Emory Hunt has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective.

Florida State vs. LSU spread: LSU -3.5

Florida State vs. LSU over/under: 51 points

Florida State vs. LSU money line: LSU -178, FSU +150

FSU: The Seminoles opened with a 40-point win last week

LSU: First game in the Brian Kelly-led era

Why Florida State can cover

The Seminoles have returning stability at quarterback with Jordan Travis. While he was not the full-time starter in 2021, Travis is 5-2 as a starter in his last seven outings, and he is a dual-threat option at the position. In the season opener against Duquesne, Travis threw for 207 yards on only 15 attempts while adding a rushing touchdown, and he rushed for more than 500 yards with seven touchdowns last season.

From there, encouraging signs emerged from the running game in the opener, with Florida State rushing for more than 400 yards as a team for the first time since the 2016 season. The Seminoles had three running backs accumulate more than 100 yards each, and Florida State's defense also excelled, holding the opposition to only seven points and less than 175 total yards. LSU is coming off a disappointing 6-7 season in 2021, and during that campaign, the Tigers lost by 22 points to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl while losing six of the last nine games overall.

Why LSU can cover

While Florida State was on the field a week ago, LSU had extra time to prepare for the Seminoles in the debut of new head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly produced 113 wins in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, setting a new program record for wins by a head coach. LSU struggled at times in 2021, but the Tigers brought in a highly regarded group of transfers, including a notable infusion of top-tier talent in the secondary. In addition, defensive end BJ Ojulari is a preseason All-SEC selection, leading the team with seven sacks a year ago.

On offense, LSU is expected to turn to former Arizona State standout Jayden Daniels, who posted an 18-11 record as the starter for the Sun Devils, and he led the Pac-12 in completion rate last season. Daniels can connect with a preseason All-SEC selection in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who is the single-game record holder in the SEC with 308 yards against Ole Miss in 2020. He appeared in only six games last season, but Boutte still led LSU with 509 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in that small sample.

